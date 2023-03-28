New Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is plotting a reunion with Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, who is yet to agree on a new contract with the Blues.

Bayern keen to take advantage

Tuchel plotting reunion alongside Barry

WHAT HAPPENED? News of stalled negotiations had seen the England international linked with a host of Premier League clubs, most prominently Liverpool and Manchester United. But recent information from The Times suggests that Bayern are also keen to take advantage of Mount's situation, with Chelsea expected to ask for at least £50 million ($61.7m) for the 24-year-old, whose contract at the club expires next summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The move would see a reunion between Mount and Tuchel, after the midfielder was a key part of Chelsea's 2021 Champions League-winning campaign barely six months after the German took charge. It may not be the only swoop for a former Blue by the recently-appointed Bayern boss, as Tuchel openly admitted in his first press conference his desire to take highly-rated assistant coach Anthony Barry with him to Bavaria - comments which weren't received well in west London.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea, for their part, may be forced to sell Mount regardless of any progress on contract talks. It was revealed on Monday that the club's £121m ($149.4m) losses for 2021-22, combined with the lavish spending by Todd Boehly and Co this campaign, may result in the Blues needing to offload numerous players in the summer in order to keep in line with FFP regulations.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MOUNT? Talk of his future will inevitably rage for some time, but for now the midfielder will be working on getting back to full fitness, having missed Chelsea's last four matches due to a pelvis problem that also saw him withdraw from Gareth Southgate's England squad.