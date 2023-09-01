Mason Greenwood has joined Getafe on a season-long loan from Manchester United.

United confirmed that Greenwood would be leaving Old Trafford last week following a six-month internal investigation. The player was charged with attempted rape, domestic violence and controlling behaviour in 2022 last year, but the Crown Prosecution Service discontinued its case after concluding that there was not a realistic chance of prosecution.

Greenwood has been the subject of enquiries from clubs in Germany, Italy, Spain and Turkey this summer, with Lazio reportedly opting against making a move on deadline day.

Instead, the striker is joining Getafe on loan, with the Spanish club confirming his arrival on Friday.

Greenwood has not played in a competitive match since January 2022, a 1-0 Premier League victory over West Ham.

United released a statement following confirmation of the deal which read: "The move enables Greenwood to begin to rebuild his career away from Manchester United. The club will continue to offer its support to Mason and his family during this period of transition."

GOAL also understands that United will not receive a loan fee and Getafe will only be covering a portion of Greenwood's wages.