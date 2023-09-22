Martin Odegaard compared to Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp as former William Gallas says 'every team would love him'

Former Arsenal star William Gallas has compared Martin Odegaard to club legend Dennis Bergkamp.

WHAT HAPPENED? The French defender has lauded Odegaard as a clutch player and praised the club for offering the midfielder a new five-year contract. While highlighting Odegaard's importance to the current Arsenal side, Gallas went on to draw comparisons between the Norwegian and club legend Dennis Bergkamp.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Genting Casino, Gallas said, "It’s good news that Arsenal are signing Odegaard to a new contract. He is a playmaker, and he is the player in this Arsenal team that is expected to unlock tight matches with his quality. The pass that he produced for Saka to then set-up Trossard in the Everton game was magnificent. He is such an important player for Arsenal. If you take him out of the team, Arsenal are not the same.

"I think you can compare Odegaard to Dennis Bergkamp. He isn’t on Bergkamp’s level yet - Bergkamp was an unbelievable player for Arsenal - but Odegaard reminds me of him. Odegaard can make the difference with his quality. Odegaard is so good on the ball. He has a wonderful vision – he rarely loses the ball. Every team would love to have a player like him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Odegaard, who is currently the captain of Arsenal, signed a new five-year contract on Friday which extended his stay at the club until 2028. The deal also made the Danish midfielder the highest-paid player at Arsenal.

WHAT NEXT? Mikel Arteta's side will be next seen in action on Sunday in the north London derby against rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.