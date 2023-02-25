Marcus Rashford says football is '95 per cent mentality' as he explains his red-hot Man Utd form

Marcus Rashford, who is enjoying a purple patch, has revealed how he returned to top form at Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international forward has been in prolific form for the Red Devils since the Premier League season resumed after the 2022 World Cup. Rashford explained that it is his mental strength and his desire to perform that has prompted the good run of form.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to The Guardian, Rashford explained that finally managing to put a longstanding shoulder injury behind him has helped him get back to his best.

"I don’t think anyone – apart from the people at the club – knows how long I was dealing with those [injury] issues," he said. "It wasn’t just one season, it was a period of time where every day was tough and you have to sacrifice [yourself]. I’ve always been one to be out on the pitch as much as I can – that’s where I get the happiness.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Rashford also highlighted his improved mentality as another reason for his excellent goalscoring form this season.

"I’m in the areas to score. It’s something I’ve been working on and in the last few years, I feel like even the seasons where I’ve done all right I could have added another 10 or 15," he added.

"Football is probably 95% your mentality. That gives you the baseline to perform. There are a lot of players that have ability – that’s why they play at the top level. But what sets them apart is the mentality. I’ve been on both sides of it. I understand the strength of it and the value. I’m concentrating a lot more on keeping myself in that headspace and it’s needed in order to win games and trophies."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford is currently the top scorer of Manchester United with 24 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions. With his goal against Leicester City last weekend, he equalled club legend Wayne Rooney's record of scoring in seven consecutive Premier League matches at Old Trafford.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Erik ten Hag's side are back in action in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday against Newcastle United.