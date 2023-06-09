Marcus Rashford faster than Usain Bolt?! Man Utd forward would beat Jamaican sprinter over 20 yards, reveals 100m world record holder

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford would beat Usain Bolt in a race over 20 yards, claims the fastest man on the planet over 100 metres.

WHAT HAPPENED? Jamaican sprint king Bolt has eight Olympic gold medals to his name and still holds the world record over 100m – set at 9.58 seconds back in 2009. He is an avid United supporter and has kept a close eye on Rashford’s progress down the years. Bolt concedes that the flying Red Devils forward is probably quicker out of the blocks than he is, but remains confident that he would chase the England international down once he got into his stride.

WHAT THEY SAID: Bolt has told talkSPORT when asked if Rashford could beat him in a short race: “Yeah! Rashford is quick out the blocks, that is what he does. He has that burst of speed but after that, I told him, you could probably get me in 20 [yards]. But after that, it is over!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford enjoyed a welcome return to form for United in the 2022-23 campaign, posting a personal-best goal return of 30 efforts across all competitions. He helped the Red Devils to Carabao Cup glory and the FA Cup final, with Bolt adding when reflecting on Erik ten Hag’s debut campaign at Old Trafford: “[The season] has been positive. I wish we won the FA Cup but it is just one of those things. We got one trophy and we are in the top four. The way we were looking for the past couple of seasons, this is just a positive moment. I am just happy that we have a great coach that is really getting the team together. Hopefully, we can get some good players to add to the team and challenge for the league because it is going to be tough.”

WHAT NEXT? United’s attention is now turning towards the summer transfer window, as they continue to be linked with players in just about every position on the field, but the process of getting new recruits on board is being complicated by the protracted takeover saga that continues to be dragged on by the Glazer family behind the scenes.