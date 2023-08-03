Marcus Rashford has revealed he was only 45 seconds late to the team meeting before the game at Wolves when Erik ten Hag dropped him

Rashford explained why Ten Hag dropped him

Striker was only 45 seconds late for meeting

Has praised the Dutchman's 'win at all costs' mentality

WHAT HAPPENED? Rashford gave the inside story of the day he was dropped for United's game at Wolves last year after arriving late to a team meeting. Ten Hag took him out of the starting line-up for the match at Molineux and explained it was due to 'internal discipline'. The manager ended up bringing Rashford on at half-time and the striker snatched victory with a late goal.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I wasn’t even that late - he wasn’t being harsh - late is late, but it was probably about 45 seconds, a minute late. I already knew what was going to happen because of the rules he implemented in pre-season. Rules are rules and we’ve got a game to win," Rashford told Gary Neville on The Overlap in partnership with Sky Bet.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford praised Ten Hag for imprinting a winning mentality on the squad again. And he revealed how Ten Hag reacts when United do not play how he wants them to. "We’ve got a manager that’s fully dedicated to winning at all costs and he wants us to be as best as we can individually and as best as we can be as a team," he added. "At the end of the day, he wants us to win trophies – there’s been some games where he’s come in fuming at half-time because we’re not playing well. He tells us to listen and relax – he knows we’re not playing well, but we’re still in the game but we’re going to fight to win it."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Rashford said the Dutchman wants to win every trophy possible and praised his manager for helping the team bounce back from heavy defeats such as the 7-0 loss at Liverpool. "When Erik ten Hag came in, I didn’t hear him speak about getting into the top four once, he just wanted to win trophies and he’s got that mentality. It didn’t matter what competition we were playing in, he wanted to try and win everything," he said. “We’d always bounce back from disappointing results, there is no lower point than when you go to rival teams and concede four, five, six goals, you have to find the positives, and in the games after, we always had a good performance and won.”

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils kick off their Premier League campaign at home to Wolves on August 14.