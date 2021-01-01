Manchester United withdraw from Super League after 'listening carefully to reaction from our fans'

The Red Devils confirm departure after backlash to announcement that they and five other Premier League sides were joining competition

Manchester United have withdrawn from the European Super League after severe backlash to the announcement.

The club’s co-owner Joel Glazer was one of the main backers of the breakaway league but the widespread condemnation from the Government, the Premier League, UEFA, players, managers, fans and pundits has led to all six English sides pulling out.

Manchester City and Chelsea were the first to announce they would not be going through with their plans to join and United joined them along with the other three English sides, Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea in pulling out.

What was said?

A statement from the club read: “Manchester United will not be participating in the European Super League. We have listened carefully to the reaction from our fans, the UK government and other key stakeholders.

“We remain committed to working with others across the football community to come up with sustainable solutions to the long-term challenges facing the game.”

