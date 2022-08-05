No more Manchester United transfers unless we get the 'right' players, warns Ten Hag

The Dutch coach is desperate to sign Frenkie de Jong this summer, however will not be drawn into the market easily

Erik ten Hag insists he is prepared to end the transfer window without any further signings if he cannot land his top targets. The Manchester United manager is desperate to sign Frenkie de Jong, with the club already agreeing a fee of £63million for the Netherlands international.

However the midfielder is currently in a wrangle with Barcelona over deferred wages - and would also rather stay at the Nou Camp - which is holding up his proposed move to Old Trafford.

Man Utd remain encouraged that De Jong will sign before transfer deadline day at the start of next month but they head into the opening game of the season against Brighton on Sunday with their manager still waiting for his top target. Ten Hag also wants to add another forward to his squad, as well as a right back.

What did Ten Hag say about signings?

Asked if he would have expected to have his recruitment complete by the start of the season, the Dutchman said: "It would be a good situation, but I have a squad and I'm happy with the current squad. We make good progress, I'm happy with the signings until now.

"You don't need any player, you need the right player, that's what we're working for. If it's not the right player, no (we would not sign another player). We need the right players.

"We said it before, the squad is still searching to strengthen the squad."

What did Ten Hag say about De Jong?

He has refused to publicly discuss his former Ajax midfielder but has been clear about the need for a holding midfielder.

"We want Frenkie?" he said. "It's about the right players and I cannot give comments on a player under contract at another club.

"You work with the current squad and develop players in your current squad. In this moment we have players in that position and perform really well."

What did Ten Hag say about Ronaldo?

Ten Hag also addressed the Cristiano Ronaldo issue after the want-away forward was spotted leaving Old Trafford early during last week's friendly against Rayo Vallecano.

He described the actions as "unacceptable" earlier this week - but sought to clarify the situation, insisting Ronaldo was not the only player to depart before the final whistle.

He said: "Now I have to point out, those who left, there were many players who left - but the spotlight is on Cristiano. That is not right, so do your research and make out many players left, that was what was said.

"He was part of it. There were a lot of players. I am really happy, I told you before, we have a top striker. I am really happy he's here with the squad and we stick to the plan.

"I'm satisfied with the whole team, we're working good, good culture and Cristiano is working really tough and hard."