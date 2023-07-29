Manchester United exit route? Real Sociedad in talks over loan deal for Donny van de Beek

- Sociedad want Dutchman on loan
- Option to make deal permanent
- Van de Beek down the pecking order at United
WHAT HAPPENED? According to Noticias de Gipuzkoa, La Real are close to signing the Dutchman for the 2023-24 campaign, with the option to make the deal permanent should the 26-year-old impress in La Liga.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Basque club will play Champions League football next season and are seeking to strengthen their squad.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Van de Beek has struggled for game time at United such joining in 2020 from Ajax. He's managed just 60 appearances, and even spent a season on loan at Everton where he also found the going tough.
WHAT NEXT FOR VAN DE BEEK? The midfielder will want to join a club where he can play football regularly, and get back to being the player that earned him the move to Old Trafford in the first place.