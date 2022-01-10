Ex-Manchester United midfielder Kagawa joins Sint-Truiden on free transfer

Former Manchester United midfielder Shinji Kagawa has joined Belgian Pro League outfit Sint-Truiden on a free transfer.

Kagawa had been facing an uncertain future after being released by PAOK in mid-December, having initially joined the Greek Super League side from Real Zaragoza just 11 months earlier.

The 32-year-old played for United and Borussia Dortmund in his prime before enduring a rapid fall from grace, but has now been offered the chance to revive his career at STVV.

Kagawa is looking forward to a new challenge in Belgium and believes he still has plenty to offer given his previous experience of top-level European football.

"Hello STVV supporters! I have made the decision to come with a strong determination," he told the club's official website on his unveiling.

"I want to contribute with my football and experience and help the team achieve its goals.

"I look forward to serving the fans and supporters. Thank you for your support."

Kagawa's turbulent career

Kagawa began his career in his homeland with Cerezo Osaka, where he spent four years before being snapped up by Dortmund.

The playmaker quickly became a key member of the BVB squad and helped them win a league and cup double in his second season, attracting United's attention.

The Red Devils spent £12 million on Kagawa and he was able to add a Premier League title to his trophy collection in a promising debut campaign, but ended up being sold back to Dortmund after a disappointing 2013-14 season.

Kagawa remained at Westfalenstadion for another five years but never managed to recapture his best form and was offloaded to Zaragoza following a loan spell at Besiktas in 2019.

