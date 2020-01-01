Manchester United great Evra makes £250,000 NHS pledge

The former defender has pledged to match donations up to £250,000 to help fund meals for 'unsung heroes'

great Patrice Evra has pledged to match £250,000 worth of donations to help support frontline National Health Service workers in the United Kingdom.

The former United defender is hoping to raise £500,000 to fund meals for NHS workers and has partnered with Lineage, a food storage company, who have a goal of donating 100 million meals worldwide to people who are in need during Covid-19.

Evra decided to get involved with the project, which will see the former left-back and Lineage match donations up to £250,000, after having conversations with staff at two hospitals.

More teams

“It was when I spoke to staff at Hillingdon Hospital in London and at Manchester Royal Infirmary that I realised we should do more to support the unsung heroes – the cleaners, porters, security staff, without whom the hospitals would not function. The work they are doing is vital, incredibly tough and often heartbreaking,” Evra said.

“They are working on the frontline while the rest of the country stays at home and we’ve got to give our support however we can. I am proud to partner with a company like Lineage Logistics that is stepping up to help launch this important project.”

Money can be donated by a Just Giving page Evra has set up and will be split between Manchester Foundation Trust Charity, which supports the 10 hospitals in Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, and The Hillingdon Hospitals Charity, which supports The Hillingdon Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Article continues below

As a club, United have made a series of gestures to support the NHS during the pandemic and the players have signed up to the Players Together fund which is donating substantial funds to the NHS.

Equipment and supplies have been donated from the club to Salford Royal and Manchester United Foundation vehicles are on standby with volunteer drives available to support NHS courier operations in the area.

Last week the front of United’s iconic Old Trafford stadium was lit up with the message 'NHS United' to coincide with the weekly clap for carers to show appreciation to those working as key workers during the crisis.