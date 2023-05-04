Manchester City tickets: ticket prices, package deals, membership & season ticket information

Keep up with the Cityzens this season

The Premier League season is almost at a close, with the race for both glory and survival at both ends of the table shaping up to be one of the competition’s all-time great battles. But despite that, you’ve still got time to pick up a ticket and soak it all in, and where better to see the best of the action than Manchester City?

Pep Guardiola’s champions started the season eyeing a successful title defence, but despite the free-scoring antics of Erling Haaland, looked like they might come up second-best. But suddenly, success on multiple fronts has got them teed up for a history-making treble, echoing the legend of rivals Manchester United in 1999.

But how can you get your hands on tickets to see the Citizens during their run-in, and catch history in the making? Allow GOAL to let you know just what options you have for seeing Manchester City play over the rest of the Premier League season.

Upcoming Manchester City tickets for sale and ticket prices

With the Premier League season almost at a close, there’s only a handful of games left to catch Manchester City play at the Etihad Stadium. Below, you can find their upcoming home fixtures and how much they’ll roughly cost.

Date Fixture Price Wed May 3 West Ham £58.00-£75.00 Sat May 6 Leeds United £58.00 - £75.00 Sun May 21 Chelsea £58.00 - £75.00 Sun May 28 Brentford £58.00 - £75.00

Manchester City matches at Etihad Stadium

The most decorated Premier League club of the past decade and very much English football’s dominant force since Sir Alex Ferguson retired from their rivals Manchester United, Manchester City have been tough to beat in recent times.

Six-time winners of the top flight in the modern era, with four of those trophies coming in the Pep Guardiola era, only Chelsea and Liverpool have won the title during the Spaniard’s reign at the Etihad Stadium.

They have become as known for their boundary-pushing battles with their rivals as they have for their runaway victories on the pitch, headed up by a shrewd tactical mind and backed by a fleet of the game’s best players and unsung heroes.

Though the biggest prize of the Champions League has always eluded them, they are just three wins away once again from hoisting the last major honour left to claim, and with Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish around, they might just finally get over the line.

How fitting it would be too, with an FA Cup final to come against United, that they could emulate the legendary Ferguson treble of 1999 and write their own name into history too?

Manchester City tickets & prices

With a variety of tickets to choose from at the Etihad Stadium, here are the types you can get, from season tickets, to individual matchday tickets, to hospitality options.

Manchester City season tickets: benefits, pricing and availability

A Manchester City season ticket is the only guaranteed way to ensure you can be there for every home game at the Etihad Stadium during a Premier League season. It guarantees you a reserved seat and a spot in the stands for all the action.

Prices are yet to be officially revealed for the 2023-24 season, and there is no official date yet for their on-sale release however.

During the 2022-23 campaign, prices for the club’s Gold option - their standard season ticket membership - started at £445..00 and rose up to to £1,450.00.

Unlike the rest of their “big six” rivals, Manchester City are one of the few clubs without a waiting list for season tickets, meaning new fans can still purchase them ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. However, you will need to have a club membership in order to do so.

Manchester City matchday tickets: options, categories and prices

There are a range of categories and prices available for Manchester City matchday tickets at the Etihad Stadium, ranging between two-figure prices for both adults and concessions.. Below, you can find a breakdown of the varying prices available:

Tier Stand Adult Over 65 Junior Y-Adult 1 Colin Bell Stand/East Stand/South Stand/Family Stand £75.00 £55.00 £56.25 £55.00 2 Colin Bell Stand/East Stand/South Stand/ Family Stand £65.00 £45.00 £35.00 £45.00 3 Collin Bell Stand/East Stand/South Stand/Family Stand £60.00 £42.00 £32.00 £42.00 4 South Stand Upper £58.00 £40.00 £30.00 £40.00

Manchester City hospitality tickets & packages: premium experience for fans

For a luxury match-day experience at the Etihad Stadium, why not step up and enjoy one of the club's hospitality options?

City have a wide range of packages that start with something as simple as Joe's Sports Bar, and rise through a number of on-site restaurants and fine dining establishments through to a selection of once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

The Aashi Tunnel Club and its variations allow you to mingle with fellow supporters and greet players before kick-off, while the Harvey Nichols Box allows you to indulge in your shopping aspirations alongside your love of the game.

To find the best deals on Manchester City's hospitality packages, TravelZoo offer a wide range of promotions for fans to make the most out of their match-day experience.

Special offers and discounts: promotions, group rates, and deals

There are no specific special offers or discounts for Manchester City tickets, with prices typically set at the start of the season for fixtures across domestic and European competition.

Children and young adults will pay less than full price however, which is worth remembering when it comes to making your purchase.

Manchester City Ticket Pricing and Seating

There are multiple tiers to the pricing structure at the Etihad Stadium for Manchester City matches, and it is important to know the variety available.

Prices are divided initially between domestic and European games, with the latter seeing a marginal increase on other fixtures. Beyond that, seats are broken down by their stand location. For example, seats in the upper part of the South Stand are distinctly cheaper than those across the rest of the stadium bowl.

Below, you can see a stadium map of the Etihad Stadium, and the varied sections you can select.

Remember, make sure to weigh the pros and cons of both your seating preferences with your budget. Want the best view in the house? Try the Colin Bell Stand. Fancy being behind the posts? The Family Stand and South Stand will give you a straight-talking view.

Important considerations for buying Manchester City tickets: Authenticity, Availability, and Terms

When it comes to purchasing tickets to watch Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, it is important to remember there are multiple channels, though some are more efficient than others.

The easiest way to obtain tickets is from the official Manchester City website. However, second-hand tickets will be available on the resale market like StubHub, and on rare occasions, you may be able to purchase them from an official vendor in-person, such as at a club shop.

Can I buy Manchester City tickets without a membership?

In order to purchase an official ticket through the club to see Manchester City play at the Etihad Stadium, you must be a member of the club.

There are two types of Cityzens memberships – Matchday Membership, for adults (ages 18 and above) between £25 and £35, and Junior Membership, for youth supporters (ages 17 and below) at £20.

Memberships offer fans a range of benefits from priority access to tickets, to a discount in the club shop.

Adult

Full Price: £35

Base Membership: £25

Junior

Full Price: £20

Manchester City hospitality tickets & packages

A range of hospitality options and VIP packages await fans at the Etihad Stadium, with plenty to choose from to make your trip a luxurious matchday experience.

The highest bracket of season ticket holder, the 93:20 membership, allows fans the best seats in the house, and all options can be bought seasonally in conversation with City’s team but other packages are available on a game-by-game basis throughout the campaign.

The most expensive options at the Platinum Experience and Aashi Super Dry Tunnel Club VVIP packages, which offer a matchday box as well as either a meet-and-great with a key City squad member or prime position to catch all the pre-match action.

Further executive box options give you the chance to impress with a coterie of guests in your own private environment, while those who already have seats may want to upgrade to one of City’s fine dining options, with a slew of restaurants and bars to make your day.

In addition, City further provide offsite hospitality, where fans can enjoy a pre-match meal at an acclaimed Manchester restaurant before they are ferried to the ground for the game of their choice.

When do Manchester City hospitality tickets go on sale?

Though it varies package-to-package, Manchester City hospitality options for the Etihad Stadium can be browsed as early as the general on-sale for tickets to club members, or even close to the confirmation of the season’s fixture list.

Remember however, more popular fixtures are likely to sell out their options sooner rather than later. The easiest way to ensure your place is to keep an eye on the club’s hospitality website and know what your individual options are.

FAQs

How can I buy Manchester City season tickets?

Right now, you cannot purchase season tickets for Manchester City’s 2023-24 campaign.

You can, however sign up to the club’s mailing list, which will offer you the chance to purchase a season ticket for their next campaign when they become available.

How can I buy Manchester City away tickets

You can purchase Manchester City away tickets from the club’s official website, just as you would for home matches. You will still need a City membership to do so however.

You can also explore purchasing tickets from the club website of their opponent, though you will likely need to be a member there too, making it particularly ineffective as a cost-saving measure.

How hard is it to get Manchester City football match tickets?

Due to high demand, it is not that easy to get your hands on Premier League tickets for Manchester City matches, though it is typically not as tough as it is for their rivals.

Unsurprisingly, that can lead many fans to head to resale sites such as stubhub.co.uk in their efforts to bag tickets, though even then, it is not a foregone conclusion.

The best way to get tickets for Manchester City matches is to ensure you have a membership and browse the individual match options available. Remember, games against lower Premier League opposition or non-rivals are likely to be easier to find.

How do I buy cheap Manchester City tickets?

The best way to buy cheap Manchester City tickets is to purchase from the club’s official website, looking for tickets in the more cost-friendly portions of the Etihad Stadium.

Second-hand resale sites such as stubhub.com may also offer cheap tickets at short notice, with prices likely to be at their lowest the closer to the game you get.

Be aware however that tickets can often be inflated or sold for above the retail price depending on demand.

What is the best way to travel to Etihad Stadium?

The best way to travel to the Etihad Stadium is by public transportation, with bus services and the Metrolink offering easy access to the ground.

The latter runs services from the city centre out of Manchester Piccadilly station to the Etihad Campus stop, as well as from neighbouring Ashton. The journey time from Piccadilly is less than 10 minutes and on matchdays, trams will run five times an hour.

The nearby Holt Town and Velopark Metrolink stops, either side of the Etihad Campus halt, will not be open for at least an hour full-time however, so be aware of that. Parking can also be booked, though must be done so in advance and space is limited.

Where can I stay around Etihad Stadium?

There are several hotels for visitors to stay around the Etihad Stadium and across the Greater Manchester area.

The interactive map below shows what is available within the immediate vicinity of the ground, although the city's public transport system will present easy options for travel if further afield.

Can I book a tour for Etihad Stadium?

You can indeed book a tour around the Eithad Stadium. There are several websites across the internet that offer deals and discounts on tours around the home of the Citizens.

RedLetterDays currently offer stadium tours from £28 for one adult through £72 for two adults and two children. The tour lasts approximately 90 minutes, and includes an interactive portion that allows guests to greet a virtual Pep Guardiola in the press room, as well as access to the club shop.