Manchester City preparing offer for RB Leipzig star Josko Gvardiol - but Bundesliga side will demand €100m

Manchester City are preparing a bid for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol this summer but may have to pay over €100 million.

City targeting Croatia international

Gvardiol open to move

RB Leipzig set to demand huge fee

WHAT HAPPENED? City have identified Gvardiol as a potential summer target as they bid to strengthen their defence, per Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports, and the centre-back is open to the move. Leipzig, though, are poised to demand €100m (£85m/$109m) for his signature. Gvardiol has a release clause of €110m (£94m/$120m) that kicks in next summer, but City are keen to sign him in this transfer window.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Croatian has emerged as one of the most promising defenders in Europe, and has also been linked with Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Chelsea, although it appears City are now leading the race. Gvardiol has been with Leipzig since 2021, arriving from Dinamo Zagreb, and has made 87 appearances.

AND WHAT'S MORE: City are looking at a summer of transition, as Kyle Walker is expected to complete a move to Bayern Munich, while there are also doubts over the future of Aymeric Laporte amid links with Paris Saint-Germain. Gvardiol, as a result, could form part of a defensive overhaul as Pep Guardiola looks to re-energise his treble winners.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR CITY? They are recuperating after winning the treble and will play Bayern Munich in their first pre-season friendly on July 26.