News Matches
H. Mejbri

Man Utd youngster Hannibal angers Australia star Duke at World Cup as he throws ball at him while he was laying on floor injured

Ritabrata Banerjee
10:44 AM GMT 26/11/2022
Hannibal Mejbri World Cup
  • Hannibal threw the ball at Duke
  • Duke laid on the ground injured
  • Australia lead 1-0 against Tunisia

Editors' Picks

Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2022 Goal (Ghana) All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal (Ghana) may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal (Ghana)