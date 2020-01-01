'Man Utd will win the title if they sign Kane' - Tottenham star can fulfil trophy ambitions at Old Trafford, says O'Hara

The former Spurs midfielder thinks the England international could be the "missing piece" in the current Red Devils squad

will win the title again if they sign Harry Kane, according to Jamie O'Hara, who says Old Trafford is the ideal destination for the star to fulfil his trophy ambitions.

Kane has proved himself as one of the top strikers in European football since bursting onto the scene at Tottenham in 2014. The 26-year-old has hit a staggering 182 goals in 280 appearances for Spurs, with his latest effort coming in a 2-0 win over West Ham on Tuesday.

The international has missed a large portion of the 2019-20 season through injury, and his second-half strike against the Hammers was his first of 2020.

Despite his struggles for fitness, Kane has been Tottenham's top scorer once again, netting 18 in all competitions, but he is still waiting to pick up the first major piece of silverware of his career.

The prolific centre-forward admitted in March that he would not hesitate to leave Spurs if he feels as though no progress is being made on the elite stage, and United are reportedly among those keeping a close eye on his situation.

The Red Devils have yet to bring in a natural replacement for Romelu Lukaku up front, with Anthony Martial currently filling that role impressively, and O'Hara thinks Kane could be the man to help bring back the glory days at Old Trafford.

“Listen, I would love to see him stay at Spurs,” the former Tottenham midfielder told Talksport. “But they have to match his ambition.

“He wants to win trophies and Man United, for me, are still the biggest club in the world. Even though they are not where they were, they are still the biggest club in the world, and I think the missing piece in that United team, even though Martial is a fantastic player, if they did sign someone like Harry Kane then you are talking about a team that wins the title again.”

Martial hit a superb hat-trick during United's 3-0 win against on Wednesday, taking his tally for the season to 19 in the process.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was effusive in his praise of a prized asset post-match, but O'Hara is not certain the Frenchman can be a permanent number nine for the Red Devils.

“I think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hit the nail on the head really when he said he is capable of doing that, and he is," O'Hara added. “I mean, he can be a world-class player, he showed yesterday how good he was with his finishing in and around the box.

“For me, the jury is still out on him in terms of whether he can be the number nine at Man United who is going to go on and be a legend and win them trophies.

“Personally, I don’t think that is him, I don’t think he is quite at that level. When you talk of the players they have had over the years; Rooney, Tevez, Van Nistelrooy, Van Persie, I just don’t know if Martial does it enough on a weekly basis to win them a title.”