Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney begs Eddie Hearn for celebrity boxing fight after having ‘a few glasses of red’

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney often begs to star in his own celebrity boxing match after a “few glasses of red”, Eddie Hearn has revealed.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former England captain, who has lost his all-time goal record with the Three Lions to Harry Kane but remains the greatest marksman in United’s illustrious history, has never tried to hide his love of combat sports. He famously delivered a knockout goal celebration while still on the books at Old Trafford and is an avid follower of events that take place inside the ring.

Hearn - as the lead man at Matchroom Boxing - could help Rooney to lace up a pair of gloves, and would welcome the opportunity to do so, but the current boss of D.C. United tends to rein in his ambition after a night on the drink.

WHAT THEY SAID: Hearn has told the Peter Crouch Podcast: “Rooney can fight, I’ve spoken to Wayne. When Wayne has a drink, he’ll message me and he’ll start going, ‘I’ll fight him and I’ll fight him,’ and I get excited. Sometimes I get a message from Wayne saying, ‘Make me vs so and so, make that fight.’ I’ll look at it in the morning and go, ‘This is massive’. So I’ll message him back, ‘Few glasses of red or [are you serious?]’. Then he won’t reply and I’ll go, ‘Damn.’ But Wayne can fight.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: YouTube personality KSI, who often tries his hand at boxing, has claimed in the past that Rooney has floated the idea of appearing on one of his cards, while heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has stated in the past that – as an avid United supporter – he would be open to the idea of involving the Red Devils icon in some of his sparring sessions.

WHAT NEXT? For now, Rooney is focused on football matters in MLS – while also preparing to take charge of an All-Stars team that will face Arsenal in an exhibition match this summer – but his love of boxing will continue and there may be more messages for Hearn to contend with yet.