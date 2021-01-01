Man Utd warned against selling ‘unique’ Martial as Saha backs fellow Frenchman for key role

The former Red Devils frontman believes his compatriot offers plenty to the Old Trafford cause despite criticism of his strike rate in 2020-21

Manchester United have been warned against offloading “unique” Anthony Martial, with Louis Saha of the opinion that his fellow Frenchman remains a “top player”.

Questions have been asked of the Red Devils’ No.9 ever since he was moved into a central striking berth.

Edinson Cavani has been drafted in to compete for that position, with exit talk sparked around Martial in a 2020-21 campaign that has seen him record just seven goals.

What has been said?

Former United and France frontman Saha has told talkSPORT: “I think he's a top player, that’s for sure. I think when you're a No.9 and you're not scoring, it's difficult as people are only asking you to score goals. That's it.

“When you're not doing it you're going to be criticised. You need to be strong and really believe. You also need to be selfish and adopt a style of play that you really fancy.

“This is why he's getting the criticism. It's not about his talent or desire because he has that I'm sure.

“It his expression sometimes. Having that obsession with scoring goals makes it easier because people say he's been unlucky but you can see when he's in his comfort zone people get on his back.

“I really don't think he's a player Man United should let go because he can be that player who completes the striking force as he's unique in the way he plays.

“When you're not scoring you need to be obsessed with scoring goals and I think sometimes he doesn't show that.”

Martial’s record at Man Utd

The 25-year-old was taken to Old Trafford by Louis van Gaal during the summer of 2015.

He made an immediate impact in Manchester, with 17 goals recorded in his debut campaign.

Martial hit a personal high during the 2019-20 campaign, his first operating down the middle on the regular basis, with the target found on 23 occasions.

Article continues below

Standards have slipped slightly this term, but he has 78 United goals to his name in total from 255 appearances.

He is tied to a contract through to 2024 and will be hoping to rediscover a spark in the final third - having netted just twice in his last 15 outings – when the Red Devils take in a derby date with Manchester City on Sunday.

Further reading