'He would help a lot' - Man Utd urged to sign Barcelona loanee Dest by ex-USMNT wonderkid Freddy Adu

Ex-USMNT starlet Freddy Adu recommended Manchester United sign full-back Sergino Dest, who is currently on loan at AC Milan from Barcelona.

Adu trialed with United in 2006

Ten Hag in the market for a right-back

Adu feels Dest would be a great signing

WHAT HAPPENED? Adu, who went on trial with the Red Devils in 2006 at just 16-years-of-age, believes the 22-year-old would be a good fit at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag is reportedly in the market for cover for Diogo Dalot at right-back, and the ex-USMNT starlet feels Dest would fit that bill perfectly, admitting that United are in need of some quality.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think he’d be a great signing for Man U – the way he plays, he’s so good in his position and with the current state of Manchester United right now, they need as many good players as they can get," Adu said to Offers.Bet. "‘The team isn’t exactly the Manchester United that we have come to know. They’re still playing well and they’ve got better and playing better, but they are far from the Manchester United that we come to remember. I hope he does go there as I think he would help the team out a lot."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dalot appears to be Ten Hag's favoured choice at full-back, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka, a previous stalwart during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign, has only managed four minutes of football this season and now looks surplus to requirements at the club. With a January transfer unlikely given Dest's season-long loan deal with Milan, United could make a move for the American in the summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR DEST? Dest was selected by Gregg Berhalter in his USMNT squad to play in Qatar. The Stars and Stripes get their 2022 World Cup campaign underway against Wales on Monday.