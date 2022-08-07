Cristiano Ronaldo will start on the bench for Manchester United today as Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen make their debuts in Erik Ten Hag's first Premier League match in charge at Old Trafford
Confirmed: today's United line-up ✔#MUFC || #MUNBHA— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 7, 2022
Manchester United's other summer signing Tyrell Malacia starts on the bench as does veteran defender Raphael Varane.
United are expected to play a false 9 formation, however it is uncertain who will fill that role. The obvious candidate is Bruno Fernandes but Ten Hag could deploy Marcus Rashford or Jadon Sancho in that position instead.
It is expected that Martinez will play alongside Maguire in the heart of the defence, while Fred and McTominay start in midfield ahead of them.
Diogo Dalot has been a favourite of Ten Hag in pre-season and he keeps his spot ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
Editors' Picks
Take your pick: Ronaldo or Lewandowski?
Thanks for voting.
Take your pick: Ronaldo or Lewandowski?
- 59%Cristiano Ronaldo
- 41%Robert Lewandowski