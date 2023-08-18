Man Utd takeover: Sheikh Jassim 'concerned' Glazers do not want to sell the club as saga drags on

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani has expressed doubts that the Glazer family will sell Manchester United, as the takeover saga drags on.

Sheikh Jassim 'concerned'

£5billion bids still on table

Reports of division within Glazer family

WHAT HAPPENED? Sheikh Jassim is one of two bidders who have submitted offers for the Manchester club, along with British businessman Sir Jim Ratcliffe. However, the Glazers have yet to accept either approach and the Manchester Evening News have reported 'real concern' from sources close to Sheikh Jassim that the family may not sell. "The next steps are up to the seller and all we can do is wait," concluded the source.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Glazers announced their intentions to sell the club in November of last year. But the process has been excruciatingly drawn out with several rounds of bidding followed by reports that the family are divided on whether to continue with a sale at all.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty

Qib.com.qa

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Attention will turn to matters on the field as United face a trip to Tottenham on Saturday evening with no doubt some anti-Glazer protests audible from the away section.