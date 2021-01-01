Man Utd boss Solskjaer claims Liverpool are playing well despite bad form ahead of FA Cup clash

Jurgen Klopp's side have been on a poor run of form ahead of Sunday's game at Old Trafford, beaten at home by Burnley in midweek

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says are still a top team despite their recent struggles, as welcome Jurgen Klopp’s side to Old Trafford in the .

United and Liverpool played out a disappointing goalless draw at Anfield in the Premier League a week ago but have been in contrasting form in recent weeks.

Liverpool have struggled to find the net and were beaten at home by in midweek, while United came from behind against to top the league table.

“They’re still playing well,” Solskjaer insisted to United's official website.

“I said it was the best time to meet them last week. That was of no disrespect to them, it was because it was the best time for us. We are in good form; we are in a great mode of confidence and momentum and we felt we could have won the away game.

“They will want to go through in the cup as well. They’re a few points behind us in the league but they’re still a top team.

“We had four home games on the bounce, now we had three away games on the bounce. You have to say, winning at Burnley, winning at Fulham and drawing against Liverpool, seven points - they're decent results.”

United are building up momentum as the season goes on and Solskjaer says there are no new injury problems ahead of Sunday’s game.

“As you expect when you win a game, everybody’s happy. We had to have a day off, or we gave them Thursday off because we didn’t get back until three or four in the morning. We had to drive up instead of flying up, the runway was closed.

“So it was a change of plans on the travel back. They enjoyed the day off and today [Friday] everyone was back and smiling.

“We’ve lost no one after the Fulham game it looks like. So everyone, more or less, is available for selection again.

“I think it has to do with the lifestyle that everyone is living. Now, there’s not too much to do to use calories and energy away from home. You recover quicker when you’re resting.

“So that’s been a positive. We’ve been lucky in training and games that we haven’t had injuries so far. We keep our fingers crossed that will continue.”