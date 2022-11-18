Man Utd 'initiate appropriate steps' in response to Ronaldo interview

Following Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan, Man Utd have revealed they are following "appropriate steps" in response.

WHAT THEY SAID: A club statement on Friday read: "Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview.

"We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion."

More to follow shortly...