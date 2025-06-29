Man Utd Premier League title winner backed to ‘probably choose Wrexham’ as ex-England international Ashley Young mulls over options as a free agent

Ashley Young, who won the Premier League title as a Manchester United player, is being backed to “probably choose Wrexham” as a free agent.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Former England international Young, who has 39 caps for his country, finds himself without a club after reaching the end of his contract at Everton. Ahead of his 40th birthday on July 9, the versatile veteran is mulling over what to do next.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Retirement does not appear to be on the cards, with Young fit and talented enough to make 36 appearances for the Toffees last season. He has, having once been a flying winger, slipped into a full-back berth as his vast experience is put to good use in defence.

DID YOU KNOW?

Wrexham have made no secret of the fact, on the back of three successive promotions, that they are looking to add top-flight pedigree to their ranks. Young may be tempted to stay in the North West and link up with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in North Wales, rather than head to Scotland and Old Firm giants Celtic.

WHAT JANSEN SAID

Former Wrexham striker Matt Jansen has told Genting Casino of a big career call for Young: “Celtic are a massive team, they've got Champions League football. He's been playing at Everton recently so Wrexham's just round the corner, so he'd probably choose Wrexham at 39-years-old.

“Or does he want another crack at Champions League football? It's a difficult one, but would he uproot and go all the way to Scotland when he's been based in Merseyside, based in and around the area and not far from Wrexham? So that might suit him better, but Celtic's a massive team with Champions League football, so who knows, it would definitely be a toss of the coin.”

TELL ME MORE

Jansen added on another title winner being linked with Wrexham - Leicester legend Jamie Vardy, who could be lured back to the Championship at 38 years of age: “Well Paul Mullin did it in League Two. He was in and out of League One, although he had injuries.

“Vardy scored nine in the Premier League last season, 10 altogether and he’s still relatively fit and sharp. It’s really tough, the Championship, game after game, so would he be used sparingly? I don't think Vardy would be. I'm sure he'd chip in with a lot of goals and good experience. I think it would be a good addition. It might cost a few quid, but it'd be a good addition.”

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM?

Hollywood co-owners at SToK Racecourse are helping to make transfer funds available, with more drama being delivered for the ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ documentary series that will be returning for a fifth series in 2026.