Man Utd set for talks with Monaco defender Axel Disasi over €40m move after missing out on Kim Min-jae

Manchester United are poised to hold talks with Monaco defender Axel Disasi over a deal to bring him to Old Trafford.

Defender would cost €40m (£34.4m)

Erik ten Hag to speak with centre-back

Also wanted by Arsenal and Chelsea

WHAT HAPPENED? A new report from L'Equipe claims that United are interested in signing Disasi and are poised to hold talks with the player soon, giving the player an opportunity to speak with manager Ten Hag directly. However, Arsenal and Chelsea are also said to be monitoring the 25-year-old.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Disasi has emerged as a key player for Monaco in recent seasons and has played 129 times for the French club, while he has also won four caps for France. It remains to be seen if Arsenal and Chelsea will make a formal attempt to rival United; the latter are poised to lose Kalidou Koulibaly to Saudi Arabia this summer, while the Gunners are looking to strengthen in multiple positions.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Disasi may have a number of suitors but the report states that United are currently leading the race to secure his signature and the deal may hinge on Ten Hag's conversation with the player. United are attempting to bounce back from the disappointment of missing out on Kim Min-jae, as the Napoli defender is poised to join Bayern Munich.

WHAT NEXT? It appears that Disasi's future is going to be a key sub-plot of this transfer window, with three top English clubs attempting to buy the defender.