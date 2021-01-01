Manchester United get Martial and James injury boost ahead of Europa League final

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to have the duo available for the final three games of the season after they recovered from injury

Anthony Martial is in contention to play for Manchester United against Fulham after recovering from a knee injury.

The France international has not featured since March after spraining his knee whilst away representing his country.

At the time Solskjaer predicted that the 25-year-old could miss the remainder of the campaign, but the forward has returned to first team training and Solskjaer is hopeful he will be available for the final three games of the season and will potentially put himself in contention for a starting spot in the Europa League final.

What was said?

United host Fulham at Old Trafford on Tuesday night and Solskjaer gave some positive injury news on both Martial and Daniel James.

Solskjaer said: “These last two games are a chance for everyone if there’s any doubt in my head. I think everyone knows I feel I’ve got quite good competition in most area so I don’t think going into these last two games saving your energy for the final, no.

“You need to show against Fulham that I’m ready to do my bit for the team. Maybe the Fulham team will be the final team, maybe not. I’m hoping to get Anthony and Dan back involved in this game which is a very good boost for us, and maybe they can even start against Wolves and then maybe they’re sensational?

"It’s hard to leave players out if they really perform at their highest level.”

How are the players?

After three games in five days, where United lost two at home, the players were given two days off and Solskjaer is hoping they’re ready for the final push of the season.

“Physically it’s impossible to turn up and play at the intensity and the level that’s required because the amount of games, then you look at the preparation in between, haven’t had the recovery, the same routine as you normally do, we haven’t done the tactical prep in the same was,” Solskjaer said.

“I’m not saying it (the fans protesting and different preparation) didn’t affect them but I was impressed with how professional they were and how they went about it. None of them complained and that’s one of the big things for me, we never complain we just look at what we can do and how could we maximise the situation.

“We tried to do that but we couldn't get the results but the players have been good as gold. They’ve had a couple of days off and they’re refreshed and ready and now we prepare as normal for these last two games.”

Article continues below

How many games has Martial played this season?

Martial has missed the last eight league games and hasn’t played a part in Europe since the first leg of the last 16 clash against AC Milan.

It has been a difficult season for the forward, who has managed just four league goals and just seven in all competitions throughout the campaign despite making 36 appearances.

Further reading