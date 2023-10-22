Man Utd fans slammed for 'below the belt and disgraceful' criticism of Harry Maguire after England international stars against Sheffield United

Jamie Redknapp has called criticism of Harry Maguire 'a disgrace' and chastised supporters for continuing to make fun of the Manchester United star.

WHAT HAPPENED? Maguire came under fire after a spate of subpar performances caused Erik ten Hag to bench him last season, and he was relieved of his club captaincy before the start of the current campaign. His reputation suffered internationally when he conceded an own goal against Scotland in September, adding to the 30-year-old's criticism and insults. Former Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder Redknapp has commented on the unnecessary criticism the defender has received despite his recent series of reliable performances.

WHAT THEY SAID: "As a professional, I think he's been treated disgracefully by football fans." Redknapp said on Sky Sports. "Everywhere he's gone, his own fans, England fans, he's been ridiculed and it's not fair. The guy has shown today he's an important player. Of course, he's made mistakes, everyone makes mistakes, but I look at some of the other players who play for United and make mistakes and they don't get a quarter of the stick he gets.

"But if Harry Maguire does it it becomes a meme, and everyone starts talking about it. It's completely unfair and you can see when he plays, he does make a difference.

"Do I think he's the answer long-term for Man Utd? I genuinely don't, he's been in great form of late, but I think he may have to make his way somewhere else. But still, for whatever reason he doesn't deserve the criticism he gets. It's been massively below the belt and disgraceful at times."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maguire was voted Man of the Match after the Red Devils' 2-1 win against Sheffield United and was also heavily praised by Ten Hag for his professionalism and proactive defending in difficult conditions.

WHAT NEXT? Maguire and Manchester United will next be in action on Tuesday, October 24 when they take on FC Copenhagen in the Champions League.