History repeating itself at Man Utd? Erik ten Hag replicates record that led to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking at Old Trafford

Manchester United's 3-2 loss to Galatasaray has seen manager Erik ten Hag repeat a record that led to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking at Old Trafford.

United lose to Galatasaray

Ten Hag repeats unwanted Solskjaer stat

Pressure mounting on manager

WHAT HAPPENED? United slumped to their second straight defeat in the Champions League as the Turkish side twice came from behind to win at Old Trafford on Tuesday night. The Red Devils, who had Casemiro sent off in the 77th minute after two bookable offences, led twice through striker Rasmus Hojlund but former player Wilfried Zaha, Kerem Akturkoglu and then Mauro Icardi punished the defensively-suspect hosts. United lost their first Champions League fixture this season 4-3 to Bayern Munich and they currently sit bottom of their group.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This loss, which comes a few days after a defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace in the Premier League, means United have lost consecutive home games for the first time since October-November 2021. On that occasion, they lost 5-0 and 2-0 to Liverpool and Manchester City respectively. These were Solskjaer’s last two home matches as United manager before his dismissal. When he was sacked, the Manchester outfit had won just one of their past seven top-flight games and were seventh in the table - 12 points behind then-leaders Chelsea. Currently, Ten Hag's men are 10th and are nine points behind league leaders City.

WHAT NEXT? United's next three games are Brentford at home, Sheffield United away, and then Copenhagen in the Champions League at Old Trafford.