‘Man Utd could do a lot worse than Ramos’ – Red Devils urged by Berbatov to join hunt for Real Madrid defender

The former striker believes an experienced centre-half could aid the cause at Old Trafford, with the World Cup winner heading towards free agency

“could do a lot worse” than snap up defender Sergio Ramos, says Dimitar Berbatov, with the Red Devils urged to join and in the hunt for the World Cup winner.

Uncertainty continues to reign at Santiago Bernabeu when it comes to the future of Ramos.

Despite being club captain and a long-serving stalwart of 15 years in the Spanish capital, Ramos is yet to be offered an extension to his expiring contract.

More teams

That lack of movement is attracting interest from afar, with leading sides from and keeping a close eye on developments in Madrid.

United have been linked with Ramos in the past and may be tempted to explore that option again despite the international now being 34 years of age.

Berbatov believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be mulling over a move for a player who is free to speak with teams outside of , with experience always a useful commodity to have at centre-half.

The former United striker told Betfair: “I have read the reports about Sergio Ramos and there is a lot of speculation about his future. He could bring a lot of experience and steel to any team.

“Although he is 34, he is still a top player and United could do a lot worse. If he is available I can see a lot of teams interested in signing him.

“At his age of course Real Madrid are reluctant to offer him a long contract. Maybe they are arguing about money because it always comes down to money, but both sides should think long and hard about it because the grass isn't always greener.

“I have no doubts that players would love to join United but January is a tough time to move. Nemanja Vidic, Patrice Evra and Bruno Fernandes did it, and turned out to be great signings, but the same was not true for others who joined at this time of year.”

Article continues below

Despite talking up a possible raid on Real for Ramos, Berbatov admits that a welcome return to form for Eric Bailly at Old Trafford could keep Solskjaer out of the market.

The Bulgarian added: “I have always said that United need another defender, but looking at the recent performances of Eric Bailly, if he stays focused and injury free then he can be a rock at the back of defence.

“But if United are going to buy someone, especially at this point in the season, they need to be a perfect fit for the team. I don't think they need anyone at the moment.”