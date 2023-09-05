Man Utd unveil Champions League squad with big selection decisions made on Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek

Manchester United have submitted their 25-man Champions League squad to UEFA with big decisions made on Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek.

WHAT HAPPENED? The English winger found himself on the squad list despite firing shots at Erik ten Hag on social media after he was left out of the squad to face Arsenal due to his performances in training. However, Van de Beek had been left out of the squad as he is reportedly in talks with Galatasaray over a potential loan move to the Turkish side as Super Lig clubs are able to sign players until September 15.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: All new summer signings such as Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund have been named including deadline-day incomings like Altay Bayindir, Jonny Evans, Sergio Reguilon and Sofyan Amrabat. Injured players Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw have also been included in the 'A' List.

Alejandro Garnacho has been excluded from this list but will be named in the B list which could also potentially feature Hannibal Mejbri and a fourth academy goalkeeper. This list is made up of homegrown talent and can be amended ahead of each group stage fixture.

Champions League squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Altay Bayindir, Andre Onana, Tom Heaton

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Sergio Reguilon, Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Midfielders: Sofyan Amrabat, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount

Forwards: Antony, Jadon Sancho, Facundo Pellistri, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund

WHAT NEXT? Manchester United will start their 2023-24 Champions League campaign with a blockbuster match against Bayern Munich away from home on September 20 followed by two home matches against Galatasaray and Copenhagen.