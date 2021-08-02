Manchester United and Arsenal-linked Ruben Neves 'completely focused' at Wolves amid transfer talk

The Portuguese midfielder is the centre of summer speculation, but he is ignoring any exit rumours at Molineux

Ruben Neves remains a subject of much speculation during the summer transfer window with Arsenal and Manchester United reportedly interested, but the Portuguese midfielder claims to be "completely focused" on events at Wolves.

A move away from Molineux could still be on the cards for the 24-year-old, with the next deadline not due to pass until August 31.

Mikel Arteta and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remain in the market for added creativity, with Neves said to be an option that both are considering due to his ability and Premier League experience.

What has been said?

Neves is aware of the rumours he is generating but, after a 2-1 pre-season win over Coventry, claims to be turning a deaf ear.

He told reporters: "When you want to play at the highest level of football you have to be ready.

"You need to be ready to have 30 days of holiday each season, that’s not a problem. It’s my job and I need to work hard. I had a great time with family and now I’m completely focused here, to be fit for the start of the Premier League. It’s about pre-season and hard work – getting fit for the Premier League. That’s the main thing.

"We are getting the ideas of the new coach and I think we are doing well. We have a lot to improve but I think we are doing a great job. We still have two weeks – it’s a good time to train and improve. Let’s go for it!

"We are working all together. The players from the national teams came back one week ago and you can see already the results on the pitch.

"We’ll improve a lot in the two weeks in front of us and that’s the main target, improve as much as we can for the first game. It’s the Premier League and everyone knows every team is a hard game. Leicester will be a really good test for us.

"The main thing is to work hard in these two weeks to get completely concentrated on what we have to do, and fit to try and get the first three points of the season."

The bigger picture

Neves has been with Wolves since the summer of 2017, having been lured away from Porto.

He starred as promotion out of the Championship was secured in his debut campaign, with a reputation established for scoring spectacular goals.

Neves is now up to 176 appearances for the West Midlands outfit while earning 22 caps for his country, and is considered to still have plenty of potential to be unlocked.

