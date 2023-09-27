Man Utd winger Antony set to return to England and meet police over assault allegations

Manchester United winger Antony is set to return to England to speak with police over allegations of domestic violence.

The Brazil international has been granted an indefinite period of absence after disturbing allegations from his ex-girlfriend, Gabriela Cavalin.

The case is currently being investigated by police in both Sao Paulo and Manchester.

The Sun now reports that the winger is poised to fly back to England from Brazil, and is set to deny all claims.

Cavalin has accused Antony of two separate assaults, while further allegations have come from two more women, Rayssa de Freitas and Ingrid Lana.

Antony has consistently maintained that he is innocent, and that all encounters with the involved women were consensual.

The winger is said to be willing to co-operate with police, as the report quotes a source claiming that the player is willing to surrender his mobile phone to police if necessary.

He appeared on television in Brazil to give an interview, insisting his innocence, and will now meet with police in the UK as their investigation continues.