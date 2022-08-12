adidas reveal a never before seen green for Man Utd 2022-23 third kit

Newton Heath. But make it neon.

Man Utd unveiled their new third kit for 2022-23, revealing a luminous, never before seen all-over green. Following on from this season's previous releases, adidas look to pay homage to legacy kits of the past while taking a bold step with a fresh design.

For the first time in club history, adidas introduce a striking new interpretation of the classic club colour for an eye-catching all-over 'Solar Slime' jersey. The colour green has long had strong connotations with the history of Man Utd. Still, we've never seen it done like this, and we have seen a lot.

As a club with a strong visual identity, it's no surprise we see a geometric pattern take centre stage both on the collar and the shirt itself. Drawing inspiration from the fashion culture of 90s Zeitgeist, the crewneck collar is dressed in a statement graphic, finishing off the striking design nicely.

Ahead of the release Inigo Turner, Design Director at adidas, spoke of the new kit as "a convergence of cultural icons remixed and recoded, the 22/23 third kit takes its inspiration from the iconic Manchester United graphic identity, using geometric shapes and patterns."

Man Utd 2022-23 third kit price & how to buy

The Manchester United 2022-23 third kit is available to buy right now from adidas as well as the Manchester United online store. Here's a closer look at some of the items available:

