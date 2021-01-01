'It doesn't stop' - Manchester City will not dwell on Leeds shock defeat, says Torres

The Premier League leaders suffered a home loss but the winger has urged them to shake it off and prepare for the clash with Borussia Dortmund

Ferran Torres has backed Manchester City to make a quick recovery from the 2-1 defeat to Leeds on Saturday.

Stuart Dallas struck in the final minutes of the game to seal the three points for the visitors, who played half the match with 10 men after seeing Liam Cooper sent off.

Torres, who scored City's equaliser in the second half, says his side must not dwell on the disappointment as they turn their attention to the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie with Borussia Dortmund.

What has been said?

"We are obviously sad for the result but the good thing is we are still on top of the table, close to our objective," the 21-year-old said. "Now we just turn the page and focus on the Champions League game against Dortmund because it doesn't stop. We want to be in the semi-finals of the Champions League."

He added: "We know that Bielsa's teams run a lot and are difficult teams to beat, and when they were down to 10 men they stayed back and made it difficult for us. We created a lot of chances but we couldn't score them and win the game."

How did Leeds beat Man City?

Marcelo Bielsa's team took the lead against the Premier League leaders after 42 minutes when Dallas smashed in off the post from the edge of the box.

Cooper's harsh tackle on Gabriel Jesus earned him a straight red card just before the break and City put pressure on them throughout the second half, leading to Torres' opener.

Despite the home side making 29 shots in total, it was Leeds who stole the win at the death when Dallas tucked past Ederson in stoppage time.

What next for Guardiola's men?

City will look to protect their 2-1 aggregate lead when they face Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday. They will then take on Chelsea in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on April 17 before returning to Premier League duty with a visit to Aston Villa four days later.

