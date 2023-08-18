Man City's £60m transfer move for Lucas Paqueta '90% off' as Premier League champions to target Eberechi Eze if they miss out on Jeremy Doku

Manchester City's £60m move for Lucas Paqueta falters; potential pursuit of Eberechi Eze if Jeremy Doku deal falls through.

Man City's Paqueta move in trouble

Trying to sign Doku from Rennes

May target Palace’s Eze if Doku pursuit fails

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City's intended £60 million transfer move for Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta is facing obstacles, and sources indicate that the deal is 90% unlikely to materialize. The Premier League champions were keen on signing Paqueta, and the player himself expressed interest in joining City. However, the deal has hit a roadblock, with Pep Guardiola's side putting the move on hold. In case the deal for Paqueta falls through, City is poised to turn their attention to Rennes forward Jeremy Doku as an alternative option.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Meanwhile, City's interest in signing Doku has been complicated by West Ham's advanced move for the Belgian, potentially leaving City with another potential dead end. If that deal falters as well, the Citizens will then shift their focus to Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze, who is also being targeted by Tottenham Hotspur who are looking to add firepower to their squad following Harry Kane's departure.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester City's pursuit of Paqueta has been an attempt to replace Riyad Mahrez who left the club earlier this month. However, West Ham's reluctance to sell stems from the lack of decent options and time left in the transfer window. The shift of focus to Doku or Eze could spell the end of City's big money pursuit for the Brazilian.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR CITY? The Pep Guardiola-led club won their first trophy of the season on Wednesday as they beat Sevilla on penalties in the 2023 UEFA Super Cup. They will next play host to Newcastle United this weekend in a bid to continue their two-game winning streak.