Man City tracking progress of Fulham teenager Drameh

The England Under-18s defender is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Championship club despite some impressive youth-team displays

are monitoring the progress of teenager Cody Drameh as they consider a transfer, Goal has learned.

The Under-18 international is yet to play for the Cottagers, but is seen as one of a raft of promising players coming through at the club.

London-born Drameh has become a regular for the Championship side's U23 team and has caught the eye with seven assists from right-back.

Fulham have built up a strong reputation for producing young talent. with Ryan Sessegnon the standout player to come through the club's academy before his £25 million ($30m) move to in the summer of 2019.

City previously signed 18-year-old winger Patrick Roberts from Craven Cottage in 2015, though he is still to make an appearance for the first team after loan spells at , , and .

Pep Guardiola has already signed a right-back this summer, with Brazilian teenager Yan Couto having agreed to join from Coritiba FC on a five-year deal.

Any move for 18-year-old Drameh would, therefore, likely be followed by him being loaned out so as to gain first-team experience elsewhere.

City, meanwhile are reported to be leading the chase for highly-rated Belgian youngster Romeo Lavia.

The 16-year-old has turned down a contract with , who are now managed by former City captain Vincent Kompany. Lavia, who plays as a defensive midfielder or centre back, has been with the club since the age of eight.

He announced on Instagram last week that he was leaving the club stating: "It’s with great emotion that I announce the end of my adventure at Anderlecht."

A number of Premier League clubs have been linked with a move for Lavia, including City, and .

Belgian outlet Het Laatse Nieuws reported that City have emerged as favourites to sign him on a free transfer and are already in advanced talks.

A busy end-of-season schedule could present an opportunity for City's current academy players to earn first-team minutes, though Guardiola has revealed that only players living close to Manchester were recalled to train with the senior squad due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As well as regular first-team players Phil Foden and Eric Garcia, a group of Tommy Doyle, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Cole Palmer and Felix Nmecha have been training with Guardiola's squad for the past few weeks.