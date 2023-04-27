Man City star Ederson taunts Arsenal fans with ‘cry-baby’ gesture after 4-1 demolition at the Etihad

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson taunted Arsenal fans with a 'cry-baby' gesture during the 4-1 demolition at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday..

Man City beat Arsenal 4-1

Ederson tried to troll Arsenal fans

Mocked them with a 'cry-baby' gesture

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners faithful had travelled from London with the hope to see Arsenal stop City's juggernaut at the Etihad but were heartbroken as a Kevin De Bruyne brace and goals from John Stones and Erling Haaland dented Mikel Arteta's dreams of lifting the Premier League title.

After Haaland scored the fourth in stoppage time, Ederson was spotted trolling the travelling fans by simulating a crying baby with his fists. He clenched his fists up and rubbed them in front of his eyes to suggest that the Gunners fans were crying at the misery of their players.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The City fans spurred the keeper on to further rile up their opposition and Ederson happily obliged. At full-time the Brazilian joined his teammates in wild celebrations with the supporters as the gap with Arsenal has come down to just two points and with Pep Guardiola's side boasting two matches in hand.

City are on course to win the historic treble as they are already in the FA Cup final, and are going strong in the Champions League after beating Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals.

WHAT NEXT? Manchester City will be in action next at Craven Cottage when they face Fulham on Sunday.