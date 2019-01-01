Man City outcast Mangala set for Valencia loan switch

The centre-back's last competitive game came way back in February 2018, but he will now try and get his career back on track in Spain

outcast Eliaquim Mangala will have the chance for a fresh start as a second spell at looms for the French centre-back.

Mangala, 28, moved to the Etihad Stadium in 2014 from , becoming the second most expensive defender in British transfer history.

But he struggled to reproduce his best form at City, and since Pep Guardiola took over has cut a ghostly figure around the club.

His last competitive game came back in February 2018 during a loan spell with , before a knee injury cut his season short in just his second appearance for the Merseysiders.

Now, though, he is set for a respite in the shape of Los Che.

Valencia sources have revealed to Goal that talks over the club's first choice for the backline, ' Victor Laguardia, have broken down.

With the likes of Ezequiel Garay, Gabriel Paulista and Mouctar Diakhaby already in the squad, Valencia balked at meeting their Liga rivals' €11 million (£10.3m/$12.4m) asking price for the player.

Now Mangala has entered the fray as a strong candidate for the fourth centre-back position; and he has the approval of Pablo Longoria, technical director at Mestalla and the club's transfer supremo.

Mangala is also no stranger to and Valencia, having played an entire season with Los Che on loan from City in 2016-17. His contract at the Etihad expires on June 30, 2020.

Article continues below

Goal understands that talks with the defender are at an advanced stage, with Mangala keen to move on from a club which has no place for him in Pep's first-team plans.

A 12-month loan deal should be closed by the end of this week with the approval of Valencia owner Peter Lim, making Mangala the club's seventh signing of the summer.

Jasper Cillessen, Denis Cheryshev and Maxi Gomez are among the other new arrivals at Mestalla, with Valencia hoping to consolidate their standing in La Liga after taking fourth place in 2018-19 and progress in this season's .