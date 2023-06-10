'We had better players!' - Only one Man City star would make Man Utd's 1999 treble-winning team - and it ISN'T Erling Haaland - as Dwight Yorke makes bold claim

Dwight Yorke feels only one Manchester City player from the current treble-chasing side would get into Manchester United's all-conquering 1999 team.

Yorke makes bold claim

Says Man Utd had 'better players' than City

De Bruyne the only one he'd select

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Red Devils star felt that the Manchester United team that won the treble in 1999 was better than the current Manchester City side, as he claimed they were more physical and had better-quality players. Yorke added that despite Erling Haaland's incredible form in his debut season with City, the Norwegian would not have made the cut in Manchester United's starting line-up over himself and Andy Cole. According to the former striker, only Kevin De Buryne would have gotten the nod in Sir Alex Ferguson's team.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to The Sun, Yorke said, "People try to compare the teams. We were more physical, we had better players. You can’t tell me they have better than Paul Scholes and Roy Keane. Maybe Kevin De Bruyne would get into our midfield. But no defender on the planet would want to face Ryan Giggs at his very best. He was a class act. Look at David Beckham and his delivery of a ball.

"Yes, Erling Haaland is unique but the way we played and the formation we played in, I wouldn’t swap him for what we had. We had a great combination with myself and Andy Cole. Don’t get me wrong, it is an incredible feat what he has done. Scoring 52 goals in 52 appearances with a game still to go is something else. But I still would take my combination with Andy. Also, I would put my money on Jaap Stam handling Haaland and behind him we had the best goalkeeper in the world at the time in Peter Schmeichel."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: "I admire this City team and wish them the best, but we will always be the first English team to create history with the Treble — they are just joining us," he added regarding a City side that could complete the treble if they defeat Inter in Saturday's Champions League final.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? Pep Guardiola's side are on the cusp of history as they could become the first English side since Manchester United to win the treble, having already lifted the Premier League title and FA Cup in 2022-23.