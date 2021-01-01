Man City defender Garcia tests positive for Covid-19

The Spanish defender and a member of staff are the latest to return a positive test ahead of Sunday's clash with Chelsea

defender Eric Garcia has tested positive for Covid-19, the club has revealed.

The Premier League side have been hit by an increase in cases recently, leading to the postponement of the match against hours before kick-off on Monday.

It has been confirmed that 19-year-old centre-back and a member of staff are the latest to contract the virus.

"Manchester City FC can confirm that Eric Garcia and one member of staff have tested positive for Covid-19," a statement on the club's website read.

NEWS | Manchester City can confirm that Eric Garcia and one member of staff have tested positive for COVID-19.



"Both personnel will now observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine.

"Everyone at the club wishes our colleagues a speedy recovery ahead of their return to work, training and competition."

Garcia, 19, has made just three Premier League appearances this season - starting two - while he has featured three times in the .

It has been reported that Garcia is one of six first-team players to have returned a positive test at City in the last 10 days.

On Sunday, the club released a statement expressing disappointment in left-back Benjamin Mendy for breaching tier four restrictions by attending a New Year's Eve party. City pledged to launch an investigation into the international's actions after news of his flouting of the rules came to light.

Despite the increase in cases, City's Premier League match against is set to go ahead as planned on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's team, who are unbeaten in their last 10 games in all competitions, are seven points adrift of leaders heading into the match at Stamford Bridge, though they have two games in hand over their rivals.

Chelsea are level on points with their weekend opponents and have won just one of their last five matches in the English top-flight.

After Sunday's encounter, City will take on rivals at Old Trafford in the semi-finals of the on Wednesday.