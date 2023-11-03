'I am gutted' - Man City star Alex Greenwood speaks out after horrific head injury she suffered on England duty rules her out of Arsenal clash

Alex Greenwood is 'gutted' to miss Manchester City's clash with Arsenal with a head injury but stressed she has to take the matter 'seriously'.

Greenwood stretchered off for England

Suffered head injury against Belgium

Defender 'gutted' to miss next Man City game

WHAT HAPPENED? The 30-year-old was treated for more than 10 minutes in the first half of the Lionesses' 3-2 Nations League defeat on Tuesday following a head clash with Jassina Blom. The England international was given oxygen and taken off the field, with manager Sarina Wiegman later saying Greenwood suffered a concussion as a result of the collision. Now, the player herself has provided an update on her condition ahead of City's trip to Arsenal on Sunday in the Women's Super League.

WHAT THEY SAID: She posted on social media: "Of course I am gutted to be out with a head injury but [this is] something I need to take seriously, with time and listening to the experts I am fortunate enough to have around me.

"Thank you everyone for your messages of support over the last few days, I see and appreciate them all. We have had a great start to the season, I am excited to watch and support the girls on Sunday."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City are unbeaten in the WSL and sit top of the table, ahead of defending champions Chelsea on goal difference. The club's manager, Gareth Taylor, said they will manage her return in the right way, as treatment of concussions in football is scrutinised more closely than ever before.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? After City's game this weekend, they travel to Liverpool in the FA WSL Cup on November 8, followed by a home game against Brighton on November 12.