Mahrez updates on Man City future plans as he sets retirement goal

Riyad Mahrez has been discussing his future at Manchester City, with the Algerian forward hoping to see out his career at the Etihad Stadium.

Tied to contract through to 2025

Has won three Premier League titles

No desire to head anywhere else

WHAT HAPPENED? The 31-year-old winger has been with the reigning Premier League champions since completing a record-setting £60 million ($66m) transfer from Leicester in 2018 that made him the most expensive African player on the planet. He is tied to a contract through to the summer of 2025 and has no desire to try his luck anywhere else.

WHAT THEY SAID: Mahrez has told the Blues’ official website: “I definitely want to finish my career at City and play as long as I can. I think I can still play for a long time. We’ll see what the future holds after football. I don’t know. I’m still thinking. I love football so it’ll be difficult to come out of it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mahrez has taken in 198 appearances for City to date, scoring 63 goals, and has helped them to three Premier League titles, three League Cup triumphs and an FA Cup success.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAHREZ? Pep Guardiola’s side, who remain unbeaten through seven games of the 2022-23 campaign, will be back in domestic action on October 2 when they take on rivals Manchester United.