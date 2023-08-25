Premier League newcomers Luton Town to explore a move for Newcastle United outcast Isaac Hayden

Luton Town are exploring a move to sign Newcastle United outcast Isaac Hayden.

WHAT HAPPENED? Craig Hope of the Daily Mail reports that the Hatters are currently exploring the viability of a deal to sign Hayden from Newcastle. The midfielder has three years left on his contract but is training with the club's U21 team at the moment.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hayden spent last season on loan at Norwich in the Championship, and has not played for the Magpies since the 2021/22 campaign. Luton have been promoted to the Premier League and have brought in a number of players this summer, including free agent Ross Barkley and attacking midfielder Tahith Chong. It remains to be seen if Hayden follows suit.

WHAT NEXT? Luton play Chelsea on Friday in a major clash following their promotion.