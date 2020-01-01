Lunin: I want to return to Real Madrid and be No.1 goalkeeper

The formidable figure of Thibaut Courtois stands between the Ukrainian and the Merengue net, but he is setting his sights high

Andriy Lunin insists that his goal is to return to and take the Spanish giants' No. 1 jersey for himself.

Lunin joined the Blancos at the age of 19 but has had precious few opportunities to shine at the club.

He is still waiting to make his competitive debut, having spent the last two seasons out on loan at and Valladolid.

The latest temporary switch took him to Oviedo, where he has finally achieved regular first-team football, impressing in 's Segunda Division.

And the 21-year-old would love the chance to show Madrid what he is capable of once he reports back to the club.

"Of course I would love to go back to Madrid and compete there for the No.1 shirt," he explained to Madridista Real.

"But we will see a little later what the coach [Zinedine Zidane] has in mind and what will happen with the quarantine situation, which I hope turns out well."

The international faces a significant obstacle ahead of him in his quest for first-team football at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Thibaut Courtois is considered one of the world's premier goalkeepers thanks to his exploits at and , and Lunin admits dislodging the Belgian would be no mean feat.

"Thibaut has great talent, of course. Without that you cannot play at Real Madrid," he added.

"I like a lot about him. For example, he is tall, almost two metres, like me albeit slightly taller. And I like how he uses his height, with low shots.

"To spare some of the details I like how he uses his height between the posts.

"I would like to win everything with Real Madrid and with Ukraine too, but those are dreams; good dreams and you have to work hard for them.

"In tough situations, giving up is forbidden. You have to keep moving forward, keep working, believing and never quit. That is crucial for me.

"Of course I want to win everything with Madrid and Ukraine. They are difficult goals but, I repeat, you cannot stop or give up. You always have to work hard and believe and we will see how it all turns out."