Luis Enrique steps down as Spain head coach

The former Barcelona manager has had to leave his position due to family reasons, with his assistant Robert Moreno taking over on a permanent basis

Luis Enrique has stepped down from his position as head coach, with his assistant Robert Moreno taking over on a permanent basis.

Former assistant coach Moreno oversaw Spain's past three matches after Luis Enrique was granted leave following a family emergency in March and will remain in charge until the end of .

Moreno and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) were keen to see the former boss return for the next international break in September.

However, it was confirmed on Wednesday that Moreno will take on the job on a full-time basis in the latest coaching change for La Roja.

"Luis Enrique has informed us that he will not continue as coach. I have to thank him, he has behaved with the RFEF in a '10' manner, we do not have the slightest rebuke. Our doors will always be open to him," said RFEF president Luis Rubiales.

"The decision of the RFEF is to trust Robert Moreno as the coach. He will continue on the same duration of the contract that was already signed. He will be in charge of taking us to Euro 2020 and of doing a good job if we qualify."

Moreno said: "I want to thank you [the RFEF] for placing your trust in us. It's a bittersweet day.

"I didn't expect to be the head coach this way. We are going to try to continue the high-level work that Luis started."

And Luis Enrique also released a statement concerning his departure, stating: "As the reasons preventing me from carrying out my duties as national team coach since March continue today, I've decided to step down.

"I'd like to thank the staff and players for their professionalism. Not forgetting the media for your discretion and respect."

Article continues below

Spain sacked Julen Lopetegui on the eve of last year's World Cup after he agreed a deal with , before Luis Enrique came in for Fernando Hierro following an underwhelming tournament in .

The three-time European champions finished second behind in their Nations League group but have since won their opening four Euro 2020 qualifiers.

And their next set of qualification fixtures in Group F are scheduled for September 5 and 8, where they will face Romania and Faroe Islands respectively.