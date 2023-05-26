The luckiest goalkeeper ever? Scott Carson - who is 37 & has has made just ONE Premier League appearance for Man City in four years - signs new contract with champions

Scott Carson may be the luckiest goalkeeper of all-time, with the 37-year-old committing to another new contract at Manchester City.

Veteran shot-stopper fills back-up role

Only figured twice for the Citizens

A popular member of Guardiola's squad

WHAT HAPPENED? The former England international has been at the Etihad Stadium since 2019, when he completed a loan switch from Derby, but has taken in just two appearances across four seasons – with only one of those coming in the Premier League. Despite being third-choice in Pep Guardiola’s plans, the veteran shot-stopper has penned a 12-month extension with the newly-crowned champions of the English top-flight.

WHAT THEY SAID: Carson – whose solitary Premier League outing for City came against Newcastle in May 2021 - has told the club’s official website of deciding to stay put: “I’m excited to be staying at City for the 2023-24 season. I love working with Pep, Xabi Mancisidor and our incredible players every day. Hopefully I can help all of our goalkeepers be at their best.”

City’s director of football, Txiki Begiristain, added: “Scott is a real asset to our squad and enjoys a close working relationship with the goalkeepers and coaches. We’re very happy he has signed a contract extension. I look forward to seeing him support his team-mates and train well to ensure he is ready to perform on the pitch when called upon.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Carson may not see many competitive minutes, he is a popular presence on the training ground – with Jack Grealish taking to social media as news of a fresh terms for the veteran keeper broke to claim that said deal is the “best news ever”.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Carson has never qualified for a Premier League winners’ medal at City, but he did form part of a Champions League-winning squad at Liverpool and also claimed FA Cup and UEFA Super Cup mementos during his time at Anfield.