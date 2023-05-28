Luciano Spalletti has asked to leave Napoli for a sabbatical year, reveals club president Aurelio De Laurentiis

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti will leave the club to take a year-long sabbatical, president Aurelio De Laurentiis has confirmed.

WHAT HAPPENED? The coach still has a year left on his contract with Napoli, but has asked to be allowed to leave at the end of the season. De Laurentiis says Spalletti's wish will be granted after he guided the club to their first Serie A title in 33 years.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Spalletti told me that a cycle has come to an end and he asked me to leave because he wants a sabbatical year. I will respect his choice despite the contract," De Laurentiis said to RAI.

The Napoli president also revealed his plans for the Diego Maradona Stadium to attract more visitors on the back of a historic season. "I'll try to make it a stadium of property: the Municipality will give it to us for 99 years and things will change," he added. "It will pulsate every day of the week. Let us marry people? Why not. There will be a museum and more."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spalletti's future at Napoli has been the subject of speculation for weeks. Reports that he would be leaving the club this summer emerged shortly after he delivered the domestic crown. Spalletti took over as Napoli coach in July 2021 and guided them to a third-place finish in his first season before their incredible success this term. It has been reported that former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez is among those in the frame to replace Spalletti, with the Spaniard having previously taken in a spell at Napoli between 2013 and 2015.

WHAT NEXT? Spalletti will finish off the season at Napoli with a game against Sampdoria next week before beginning his year off, while De Laurentiis will look to appoint his successor ahead of the 2023-24 season.