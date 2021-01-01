Low to leave Germany role after Euro 2020

The Die Mannschaft will call time on his 17-year reign in charge following their latest appearance in a major tournament

Joachim Low will vacate his role as head coach of the Germany national team after the Euro 2020 tournament in the summer.

A statement on the official DFB website read: "Joachim Low will end his job as national coach after the European Championship in summer 2021.

"The national team coach asked to end his contract, which originally ran until the 2022 World Cup, immediately upon completion of the European Championship tournament. The German Football Association (DFB) agreed to this."

What else has been said?

Low expressed his gratitude to the DFB after the announcement was made, while also discussing the immense pride he has felt during his role as Germany head coach over the past 17 years.

"I take this step very consciously, full of pride and enormous gratitude, but at the same time continue to be very motivated when it comes to the upcoming European Championship tournament," he said.

"Proud, because it is something very special and an honor for me to be involved in my country. And because I have been able to work with the best footballers in the country for almost 17 years and support them in their development.

"I have great triumphs with them and painful defeats, but above all many wonderful and magical moments - not just winning the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. I am and will remain grateful to the DFB, which has always provided me and the team with an ideal working environment."

DFB President Fritz Keller added: "I have great respect for Joachim Löw's decision. The DFB knows what he has in Jogi, he is one of the greatest coaches in world football.

"Jogi Löw has had German football like no other for years, not only because of his sporting achievements, but also because of his empathy and humanity.

"The fact that he informed us about his decision at an early stage is very decent. He gives us the DFB the necessary time, calmly and a sense of proportion to name his successor."

Who is in the running to succeed Low?

German U21 boss Stefan Kuntz has been named as the most likely man to replace Low in recent years, but a number of other high profile names have also been linked with the senior post.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is chief among them, having won the Premier League and Champions League at Anfield following a similarly successful spell at Borussia Dortmund.

Article continues below

Jurgen Klinsmann has also been touted as a contender due to his previous experience with the national team - as he oversaw their run to the 2006 World Cup semi-finals.

RB Leipzig's Julian Nagelsmann is in the frame too after an impressive start to his coaching career, while ex-Arsenal head coach Arsene Wenger is being billed a dark horse for the position after three years away from the dugout.

Low's record for Germany

Further reading