Los Angeles FC vs Austin FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The MLS Cup playoffs continue this weekend - here's everything you need to know

The 2022 MLS Cup playoffs reach their penultimate stage this weekend with the Western Conference final, as Los Angeles FC face off with Austin FC at Banc of California Stadium, for a shot at the season finale.

The hosts have lost twice to their Texan rivals this term, but with the Supporters Shield to their name and a host of mid-term star buys, they'll hope they have enough wattage to seal a spot in next week's closer.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

LAFC vs Austin date & kick-off time

Game: Los Angeles FC vs Austin FC Date: October 30, 2022 Kick-off: 3:00pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch LAFC vs Austin on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on ABC.

LAFC squad & team news

The most impressive performer, week in, week out, across the MLS this season, Steve Cherundolo's side faltered a little over the final months but still came away with the Supporters Shield.

It is going to take more than just that to see off their rivals here though, brimming with confidence and expectation of an upset.

Position Players Goalkeepers Crepeau, Romero, McCarthy Defenders Escobar, Murillo, Segura, Palacios, Chiellini, Traore, Dueñas, Hollingshead, Ibeagha, Leone, Gaines Midfielders Sanchez, Blessing, Cifuentes, Acosta, Méndez Forwards Arango, Vela, Bale, Torres, Opoku, Jennings, Trejo, Tello

Austin squad and team news

Second at the close of the regular season, Josh Wolff's side have been forced to come through every week of the playoffs to earn their dance card spot against the best side in the competition this term.

They've beaten LAFC twice already this term - and they'll take that success into this latest encounter, hoping to replicate it once again.