Liverpool confident of winning €70m transfer race for RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai as Newcastle drop out of the running

Liverpool are reportedly confident of winning the race for RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, with Newcastle dropping out of the running.

Magpies were leading the chase

Big-money release clause

Reds want another playmaker

WHAT HAPPENED? The Magpies appeared to be leading the chase for the 22-year-old Hungary international at one stage, but they are now pursuing other targets. That is because transfer talks with Leipzig made it apparent that a deal will be difficult to do.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool are not being put off and The Athletic claims that they are now holding positive discussions regarding a big-money deal. Dialogue has been opened, with Szoboszlai having a €70 million (£60m/$76m) release clause in his contract.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Jurgen Klopp is in the market for another attacking midfielder, having previously been linked with Chelsea star Mason Mount – who appears to be Manchester United-bound – and Szoboszlai fits the bill. He has been with Leipzig since 2021, taking in 46 appearances and scoring 10 goals last season, and boasts 32 senior caps for his country.

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool, who have already completed a deal for World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister this summer, are still keeping an eye on Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram and teenage Southampton star Romeo Lavia as they seek to make further reinforcements to their engine room before the next deadline passes.