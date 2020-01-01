Liverpool warned off ‘big signings’ by Barnes as fresh faces could damage ‘harmony’ at Anfield

The Reds legend accepts that anyone heading for the exits will need to be replaced in a title-winning squad, but he cannot see big money being spent

have no need to bring in “big signings” during the next transfer window, says John Barnes, with there a danger that high-profile additions will disrupt the “harmony” that has been established at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp has worked hard to bring the right amount of talent and character into his squad.

Considerable value has been found in both identifying and acquiring the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Alisson and Mohamed Salah.

Further additions are being mooted, although Klopp has already resisted the urge to join the race for Timo Werner – who will now be linking up with – and played down links to Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

Barnes believes any moves made from this point will be minor ones, with the Reds likely to only look into countering the loss of Adam Lallana as a free agent.

They are not expected to invest heavily in ensuring that they retain depth in the creative midfield department, with the record-breaking 2019-20 Premier League title winners having already shown that they have enough quality on their books to compete for the grandest of prizes.

Reds legend Barnes told BonusCodeBets: "If Liverpool were to make big signings but then suddenly, those signings cannot play, and they cannot get into the team because of Salah and [Roberto] Firmino, it damages the harmony of the club.

"How does that big signing feel when he’s always on the bench? I don’t think they need to do it at all.

"And I don’t feel this was the reason didn’t win the title this season.

"Pep [Guardiola] and Klopp, the two most successful managers in world football, both feel like they don’t have to make big signings to compete.

"So, who are we to question that? They are successful every year."

Barnes added: "If you have players you can put in the squad like [Takumi] Minamino and [Divock] Origi, Liverpool still have a large squad with people that can make an impact from the bench.

"It is not an issue to go and sign someone. I don’t see why there is a necessity to sign big.

"They are 23 points better off than everybody else...

"Lallana is on his way so maybe they will replace him, but I can’t see Liverpool making big signings.

"If they do there is pressure on their reaction, and the harmony they bring to the team."